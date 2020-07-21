Jennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...Francesco Monte : Per ricominciare bisogna sradicare il passatoUomini e Donne : Gemma Galgani e Nicola Vivarelli sono in crisi?In Messico l'avvocato in slip durante la diretta del processoReview Party “La Quinta stagione- La terra spezzata” di N.K. Jemisin

Hengtong Checks Flood Damage with Speed and Technology

SUZHOU, China, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 km fiber optic cables were delivered recently by ...

zazoom
Commenta
Hengtong Checks Flood Damage with Speed and Technology (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) SUZHOU, China, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

1,000 km fiber optic cables were delivered recently by Hengtong within 48 hours to Jiangxi Province for its urgent demand of Flood control-related telecommunication system restoration. Located in a pivotal position that connects the middle and lower streams of the Yangtze River, and with the most winding part of the river in its domain, Jiangxi Province historically holds the key to the success of the Flood control of the Yangtze River basin. Devastated by the recent torrential rains, Jiangxi escalated the Emergency Response from Level IV all the way to the highest Level I within one week in early July, during which period its many transport and communication infrastructures were almost wrecked. Receiving the urgent call for assistance on ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hengtong Checks

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hengtong Checks
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Hengtong Checks Hengtong Checks Flood Damage with