Hengtong Checks Flood Damage with Speed and Technology (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) SUZHOU, China, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/



1,000 km fiber optic cables were delivered recently by Hengtong within 48 hours to Jiangxi Province for its urgent demand of Flood control-related telecommunication system restoration. Located in a pivotal position that connects the middle and lower streams of the Yangtze River, and with the most winding part of the river in its domain, Jiangxi Province historically holds the key to the success of the Flood control of the Yangtze River basin. Devastated by the recent torrential rains, Jiangxi escalated the Emergency Response from Level IV all the way to the highest Level I within one week in early July, during which period its many transport and communication infrastructures were almost wrecked. Receiving the urgent call for assistance on ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

