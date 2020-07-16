Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggio

Huawei Hosts 2020 Europe Smart PV FusionSolar Day Online

DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the beginning of July, Huawei hosted its 2020 ...

In the beginning of July, Huawei hosted its 2020 Smart PV FusionSolar Day in Europe with 5 speakers and 5 panelists from leading research firms, customers and partners. The Online event gathered attendees from more than 40 countries covering topics from PV market trends during and post COVID-19 to experience sharing for utility-scale projects. Watch the playback of the event here:https://solar.Huawei.com/eu/FusionSolarday "We are extremely happy that our 2020 Smart PV FusionSolar Day has been a great success in bringing industry leaders together Online and discuss key technology trends and market outlook during and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

