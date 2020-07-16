Huawei Hosts 2020 Europe Smart PV FusionSolar Day Online (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) DUSSELDORF, Germany, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/



In the beginning of July, Huawei hosted its 2020 Smart PV FusionSolar Day in Europe with 5 speakers and 5 panelists from leading research firms, customers and partners. The Online event gathered attendees from more than 40 countries covering topics from PV market trends during and post COVID-19 to experience sharing for utility-scale projects. Watch the playback of the event here:https://solar.Huawei.com/eu/FusionSolarday "We are extremely happy that our 2020 Smart PV FusionSolar Day has been a great success in bringing industry leaders together Online and discuss key technology trends and market outlook during and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

