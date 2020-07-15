Krystal sigla un contratto con il Guangzhou Charge. Era rimasto fermo per sei mesi (Di mercoledì 15 luglio 2020) Cai “Krystal” Shilong ha firmato un contratto con il Guangzhou Charge, team cinese che partecipa alla Overwatch League, e con il suo “Academy Team”, Ignition One. Una svolta per Krystal, dopo sei mesi di inattività pur facendo parte del roster di Hangzhou Spark. We’d like to welcome Krystal to the team as a two-way player. This talented player previously played for @HangzhouSpark, T1W in Chinese Contenders, as well as winning the silver medal in the 2018 #OWWC. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WyBrR3Oj7f — GuangzhouCharge (@GZCharge) July 14, 2020 Krystal è stato sospeso a tempo indeterminato da Hangzhou lo scorso anno per atteggiamenti scorretti, oltre a ... Leggi su esports247

