Anywhere365 Acquires PeterConnects to Further Expand Its Cloud Contact Center and Enterprise Dialogue Management Solutions Offering (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) ATLANTA, LONDON, BRUSSELS, and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Anywhere365, the leading provider for Enterprise Dialogue Management and a pioneer in customer service technology for Microsoft Teams, Acquires PeterConnects, a provider of advanced communications software Solutions for the unified collaboration platforms of Microsoft and Cisco, including the Cloud Offerings of Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Calling and Broadworks. PeterConnects is Anywhere365's third acquisition in the last year and leverages the €60 million minority investment received from growth capital firm Bregal Milestone. The acquisition accelerates the growth of the leading global omnichannel communications software provider, allowing Anywhere365 to Further Expand its Microsoft-centric Contact Center and Enterprise Dialogue Management Offering. PeterConnects' rich product portfolio delivers ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Anywhere365 Acquires