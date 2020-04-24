Chihuahua vs Alano. Chi vincerà? (Di venerdì 24 aprile 2020) Friendship doesn’t know limits and ignores the differences. This little 2 week old Chihuahua Lilly found an unlikely friend to play with, a Great Dane named Vago. “Small dog syndrome” is a common phenomenon amongst little canines. Basically, it means that tiny dogs mistakenly think they are more powerful than bigger foes or pack leaders. Most of the time, they aren’t. But… then there are little dogs like this Chihuahua. I have a feeling he can pack a punch. Ecco il divertente video Obviously, this little dog has a bone or two to pick with her giant acquaintance. They met at The Forks in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada. Lilly is a fearless Chihuahua warrior, to her size doesn’t matter. She is a lot like the ant from the story about an ... Leggi su bigodino
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chihuahua AlanoConsigli per nutrire in modo corretto il proprio cane Fidelity News Consigli per nutrire in modo corretto il proprio cane
oltre a questo c’è da considerare che l’alimentazione di un Chihuahua non può essere la stessa di un Alano e viceversa. Per aiutare un cane che diventa mamma dobbiamo sempre preferire il latte, un ...
Chihuahua AlanoSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chihuahua Alano