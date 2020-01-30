Man from Toronto | Jason Statham e Kevin Hart fra omicidi e pasticci (Di giovedì 30 gennaio 2020) La commedia d’azione Man from Toronto arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche il 20 novembre tramite Sony Pictures e sarà diretta da Patrick Hughes Jason Statham e Kevin Hart sono in trattative per recitare in The Man from Toronto, diretto dal regista de I Mercenari 3 e Come ti ammazzo il bodyguard Patrick Hughes. Robbie Fox (Playing … L'articolo Man from Toronto Jason Statham e Kevin Hart fra omicidi e pasticci proviene da www.meteoweek.com. meteoweek

xanalnas : sto riguardando per la boh settima volta in un mese The Man From U.N.C.L.E e quanto sei lungo Armie Hammer - racheart86 : @EllySweetness Sì! In più è stato un periodo a Roma quando girava il film 'the man from Uncle', che ti consiglio vi… - 3cinematographe : #TheManFromToronto: #JasonStatham e #KevinHart in trattative per il film -