Paola Perego : Dopo 22 anni d’amore mio marito mi fa ancora ridereSocial e dati degli utenti : da Panda consigli anti intrusioniElectronic Arts: gravi vulnerabilità su OriginPaola Perego : dopo 22 anni d’amore mio marito mi fa ancora ridereTre giorni di promozione per l’acquisto di un’ambulanza della Croce ...Infrastrutture Wi-Fi in palazzi storiciVip birthday sfarzoso per il fashion creator pugliese Vincenzo ...Simone Coccia ha fatto il trapianto dei capelli in TurchiaSono stata male! Sara Affi Fella dopo lo scandalo di Uomini e DonneCaterina Balivo spiega perché non sarà più al Pride di Milano

Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 593

Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 593 Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Windows 10 October 2018 ...

zazoom
Commenta
Windows 10 October Update: disponibile la build 17763.593 (Di giovedì 27 giugno 2019) Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Windows 10 October 2018 Update: stiamo parlando della build 17763.593. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from connecting to some Storage Area Network (SAN) devices using Internet Small Computer System Interface (iSCSI) after installing KB4497934. You may also receive an error in the System log section of Event Viewer with Event ID 43 from iScsiPrt and a description of “Target failed to respond in time for a login request.” Problemi noti Certain operations, such as rename, that you perform on files or folders that are on a Cluster Shared Volume (CSV) may fail with the error, “STATUS BAD IMPERSONATION LEVEL (0xC00000A5)”. This occurs when you perform the operation on a CSV owner node from a process that doesn’t have administrator privilege. After installing KB4493509, devices with some ...
surface-phone

twitterDellAiuta : ? #Curiosità: Avete riscontrato che lo #spegnimento del #PC é più #lento? con #Windows October 2018 Update ? ?? Con… -

Altre notizie : Windows 10 October ...
  • Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.592

    Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.592 : Stamattina, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.592. Changelog Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft Edge from opening properly in certain scenarios when you select a link within an application.  Addresses an issue that prevents an application from opening when using the command-line tool (cmd.exe) with the minimum (min) or maximum ...

  • Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.557

    Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.557 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.557. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent the Windows Mixed Reality keyboard from rendering correctly in some applications. Addresses a security vulnerability by intentionally preventing connections between Windows and Bluetooth devices that are not secure and use well-known keys ...

  • Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.529

    Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.529 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.529. Changelog Allows users to go back to a host browser from a Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) container. Addresses an issue with looping redirects between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11. Updates wininet.dll to prevent the re-creation of File Transfer Protocol (FTP) control ...

  • Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.504

    Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.504 : Ieri sera, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.504. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent access to some gov.uk websites that don’t support HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) when using Internet Explorer 11 or Microsoft Edge. Problemi noti After installing this Update, there may be issues using the Preboot Execution ...

  • Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.503

    Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.503 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.503. Changelog Enables “Retpoline” by default if Spectre Variant 2 (CVE-2017-5715) is enabled. Make sure previous OS protections against the Spectre Variant 2 vulnerability are enabled using the registry settings described in the Windows Client and Windows Server articles. (These registry ...

  • Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.475

    Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.475 : Ieri sera, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.475. Changelog Allows the built-in Administrator account to run Microsoft Office setup after downloading the installer in Microsoft Edge. Addresses an issue that causes Internet Explorer Automation to fail in certain instances. Addresses an issue that may prevent Custom URI Schemes for ...

  • Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.439

    Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.439 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.439. Changelog Addresses an issue that prevents the CALDATETIME structure from handling more than four Japanese Eras. For more information, see KB4469068. Updates the NLS registry to support the new Japanese Era. For more information, see KB4469068. Addresses an issue that causes the ...

Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Windows October
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Windows October Windows October Update disponibile build
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!