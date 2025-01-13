TVCMALL Leads Wholesale Innovation for Simplified Online Retail Business Success at CES 2025

Liberoquotidiano.it | 13 gen 2025
- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/

CES 2025, one of the largest tech events globally, concluded with over 4,000 exhibitors showcasing breakthroughs in AI, digital health, and mobility. TVCMALL, a leading one-stop B2B Wholesaler, made its second consecutive appearance at the event, delivering comprehensive solutions and introducing a new brand, LEMONDA. With a focus on eco-friendly products and AI-driven accessories, TVCMALL is redefining the Wholesale experience for global entrepreneurs.Revolutionizing Wholesale with AI and SustainabilityTVCMALL is a one-stop platform offering over 1 million SKUs, including mobile accessories, smart tech, and consumer electronics. At CES 2025, the company presented a range of cutting-edge products, from biodegradable phone cases to AI-driven gadgets like Meta Quest 3 headbands, wireless chargers, power banks, and gaming accessories.
