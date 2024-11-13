Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Ice Williams della Reality Of Wrestling è la nuova recluta del WWE ID

Leggi l'articolo completo su Zonawrestling.net

Il WWE Independent Development (ID) è ormai entrato nel vivo, giovani wrestlers provenienti dalla scena indipendente vengonoti per partecipare al progetto.L’ultimo nome ad entrare nella scuderia è IceOfdi Booker T. Al ragazzo è stato presentato il contratto direttamente dallo stesso 5 time WCW Champion durante l’ultimo showcompagnia, con il pubblico presente che ha gioito per la notizia.BREAKING: Someone has been ID’d at @TheOfficialROW!Check out what @BookerT5x has to say: pic.twitter.com/znA8uDfJxk— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 12, 2024 Chi è IceNonostante i pochi anni di carriera Iceoltre che nellaOfha accumulato presenze anche nella Future Stars of, nella West Coast Proe ha fatto delle apparizioni anche in ROH TV su Honor Club e ad AEW Dark.