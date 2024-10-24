Greedy People: la recensione della black comedy di Potsy Ponciroli (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lily James e Tim Blake Nelson sono solo alcuni dei protagonisti di questo film di chiara ispirazione coeniana, che gira attorno a un cadavere e a un milione di dollari. Presentato in concorso alla Festa del Cinema di Roma 2024. La recensione di Greedy People di Federico Gironi. Comingsoon.it - Greedy People: la recensione della black comedy di Potsy Ponciroli Leggi tutta la notizia su Comingsoon.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lily James e Tim Blake Nelson sono solo alcuni dei protagonisti di questo film di chiara ispirazione coeniana, che gira attorno a un cadavere e a un milione di dollari. Presentato in concorso alla Festa del Cinema di Roma 2024. Ladidi Federico Gironi.

