Smart working, arriva l’accordo tra sindacati e datori: i lavoratori possono gioire (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Recentemente a Roma è stato firmato un accordo quadro che potrebbe rappresentare una svolta significativa per la città. L’obiettivo principale è promuovere, laddove possibile, la stipula di accordi aziendali volti a implementare le giornate di lavoro da remoto. Questo accordo, siglato in Campidoglio tra il sindaco e commissario straordinario Roberto Gualtieri, la Regione Lazio, la Città metropolitana e varie organizzazioni sindacali e datoriali, mira a decongestionare il traffico cittadino e migliorare la qualità della vita nella capitale. L’iniziativa prende le mosse da un incontro avvenuto la settimana scorsa, durante il quale sono state discusse le linee guida per promuovere lo Smart working come strumento per ridurre il traffico, in particolare nelle aree centrali di Roma. Gaeta.it - Smart working, arriva l’accordo tra sindacati e datori: i lavoratori possono gioire Leggi tutta la notizia su Gaeta.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Recentemente a Roma è stato firmato un accordo quadro che potrebbe rappresentare una svolta significativa per la città. L’obiettivo principale è promuovere, laddove possibile, la stipula di accordi aziendali volti a implementare le giornate di lavoro da remoto. Questo accordo, siglato in Campidoglio tra il sindaco e commissario straordinario Roberto Gualtieri, la Regione Lazio, la Città metropolitana e varie organizzazioni sindacali eali, mira a decongestionare il traffico cittadino e migliorare la qualità della vita nella capitale. L’iniziativa prende le mosse da un incontro avvenuto la settimana scorsa, durante il quale sono state discusse le linee guida per promuovere locome strumento per ridurre il traffico, in particolare nelle aree centrali di Roma.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Lavoro - settimana corta e smart working : cosa vogliono gli italiani - Una nuova indagine ha portato in luce i punti di vista dei lavoratori Il mondo del lavoro è in costante evoluzione, e la possibile introduzione della settimana corta dopo l’affermazione ormai consolidata dello smart working, possono essere strumenti di salvaguardia del benessere dei lavoratori così come dell’ambiente. (Sbircialanotizia.it)

Walmart has a huge holiday sale: shop the 19 best deals that are Black Friday cheap - Lego City 2024 Advent Calendar: was $32.99 now $21.19 at Walmart The Lego City 2024 Advent Calendar is available to buy, and it's on sale for just $21.19 at Walmart – the lowest price we've seen. (techradar.com)

San Antonio Water System Speeds Up Installation of Smart Meters for Enhanced Water Monitoring - SAWS introduces smart water meters, allowing customers to track water usage hourly and aiding in leak detection and compliance with regulations. (hoodline.com)

Timing Is Everything - Why has smart grid technology been able to evolve so quickly? (tdworld.com)