David Colgan un Ironman alle Hawaii

Bologna, 22 ottobre 2024 – Dall'Emilia-Romagna alle Hawaii, non in bici, né in corsa o a nuoto, ma con il sogno di vincere i campionati mondiali di Ironman. David Colgan racconta la sua vita e il suo sogno.

