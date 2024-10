Liberoquotidiano.it - Portuguese Transplant Center Analysis of First 100 Cases of Hypothermic Oxygenated PErfusion (HOPE) in Liver Transplantation Demonstrates Increased Use of Marginal Grafts, Making More Livers Available for Transplantation

Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it

(Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Theis being presented this week at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2024 (ACS 2024) in San Francisco, California, October 19-22, 2024 CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Bridge to Life is pleased to announce anof 100ofations at athat the use of) has the potential to lower the incidence of complications and maximizes the use of donor organs with extended criteria. Theis presented this week at the Clinical Congress 2024 of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) in San Francisco, California, October 19-22, 2024.