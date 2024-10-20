Premier League 2024/2025, Stones al 95? salva il Manchester City: Wolves ko 2-1 (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Sembrava tutto apparecchiato per il terzo pareggio nelle ultime quattro gare per il Manchester City, invece allo scadere John Stones ha regalato tre punti estremamente pesanti alla squadra di Guardiola. Inizio in salita per i Citizens, che nel match dell’ottava giornata di Premier League 2024/2025 sono andati in svantaggio dopo appena 7 minuti contro i Wolves, trascinati da Larsen. Al 33? è arrivato il pareggio di Gvardiol, ma nonostante oltre 20 tiri in porta e oltre il 75% di possesso palla, il City non è riuscito a trovare la rete del vantaggio. HIGHLIGHTS A 30 secondi dalla fine del recupero, però, quanto tutto sembrava perduto, John Stones ha trovato il colpo di testa vincente sul corner battuto da Foden, mandando in visibilio i suoi tifosi. Il Manchester City approfitta così della sconfitta dell’Arsenal e sale a quota 20 punti, a +3 sui Gunners. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Sembrava tutto apparecchiato per il terzo pareggio nelle ultime quattro gare per il, invece allo scadere Johnha regalato tre punti estremamente pesanti alla squadra di Guardiola. Inizio in salita per i Citizens, che nel match dell’ottava giornata disono andati in svantaggio dopo appena 7 minuti contro i, trascinati da Larsen. Al 33? è arrivato il pareggio di Gvardiol, ma nonostante oltre 20 tiri in porta e oltre il 75% di possesso palla, ilnon è riuscito a trovare la rete del vantaggio. HIGHLIGHTS A 30 secondi dalla fine del recupero, però, quanto tutto sembrava perduto, Johnha trovato il colpo di testa vincente sul corner battuto da Foden, mandando in visibilio i suoi tifosi. Ilapprofitta così della sconfitta dell’Arsenal e sale a quota 20 punti, a +3 sui Gunners.

