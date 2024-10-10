Dday.it di 10 ott 2024

Passkey su Windows 11 | in arrivo sincronizzazione cloud e supporto per i gestori di password

Passkey su Windows 11: in arrivo sincronizzazione cloud e supporto per i gestori di password (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Integrazione della Passkey create con 1password o Bitwarden in Windows 11, e Windows Hello usato per proteggere le Passkey salvate anche sull’account Microsoft
