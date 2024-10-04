Lucky Luke: Disney inizia le riprese di una serie live action sul fumetto francese (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) L’attore Alban Lenoir è pronto a debuttare su Disney+ nei panni del celebre cowboy Lucky Luke in una nuova e attesissima serie comica live action. Le riprese sono già in corso in Spagna, sotto la direzione del regista Benjamin Rocher, e l’uscita è prevista per il 2025 su Disney+ e, successivamente per i francesi, arriverà anche su France Télévisions. Prodotta da Federation Studio France e Un Pour Tous Productions, la serie si presenta come una moderna reinterpretazione comica e avventuriera dei celebri fumetti ideati da Morris nel 1946, e resi famosi da René Goscinny. La serie sarà composta da 8 episodi, anche se la durata esatta di ciascuno non è ancora stata rivelata.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld
- Da thesun.co.uk: Married At First Sight star Luke’s incredible body transformation with bulging muscles – but bride Amy has ‘the ick’ - MARRIED At First Sight’s latest groom Luke used to compete as a bodybuilder – but he gives his new bride Amy “the ick”. In these incredible throwback pictures, Luke can be ...
- Da soapoperadaily: General Hospital: Anthony Geary Gives BIG ADVICE To Jonathan Jackson, Actor Weighs In - General Hospital gears for a BIG moment that we were dying to witness. Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) and Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) are about to ...
- Da sortiraparis: Lucky Luke returns as a live-action adventure series starring Alban Lenoir on Disney+ in 2025 - Lucky Luke, the legendary cowboy, returns in a new adventure-comedy series. The production, directed by Benjamin Rocher and starring Alban Lenoir, began shooting in Spain and will air on Disney+ in ...
Video Lucky LukeVideo Lucky Luke