Lucky Luke | Disney inizia le riprese di una serie live action sul fumetto francese

Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld

(Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) L’attore Alban Lenoir è pronto a debuttare su+ nei panni del celebre cowboyin una nuova e attesissimacomica. Lesono già in corso in Spagna, sotto la direzione del regista Benjamin Rocher, e l’uscita è prevista per il 2025 su+ e, successivamente per i francesi, arriverà anche su France Télévisions. Prodotta da Federation Studio France e Un Pour Tous Productions, lasi presenta come una moderna reinterpretazione comica e avventuriera dei celebri fumetti ideati da Morris nel 1946, e resi famosi da René Goscinny. Lasarà composta da 8 episodi, anche se la durata esatta di ciascuno non è ancora stata rivelata.