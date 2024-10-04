FC 25: Ecco il Team 2 della promo RTTK (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Oggi, 4 ottobre, EA Sports rilascia il Team 2 RTTK (Road to the Knockouts) in FC 25 Ultimate Team. Questa promo speciale è legata ai tornei europei come Champions League, Europa League e Conference League, e offre ai giocatori l’opportunità di ottenere carte dinamiche che si aggiornano in base ai risultati dei rispettivi club. In questo articolo, ti presentiamo l’elenco completo dei calciatori inclusi nella promo RTTK di oggi, con le loro statistiche aggiornate e i potenziali miglioramenti.Leggi tutta la notizia su imiglioridififa
- Da seahawks: What To Watch In the Seahawks' Week 5 Game vs. The New York Giants - The Seahawks are back home this week, looking to bounce back from a tough road loss to the Lions. Overall, a 3-1 start has the Seattle in a good spot, leading the NFC West, but players and coaches ...
- Da premierleague: The Big Question: Can Man Utd turn the tide at Aston Villa? - Ben Bloom looks at a crucial trip to Villa Park on Sunday which may change the course of the season for Erik ten Hag's team ...
- Da athlonsports: NBA Superstar Poised to Be the Next 'Star-Caliber' Player Traded - This week, ESPN analyst Tim MacMahon noted that executives and personnel across the league are closely watching for the next "big-time" and "star-caliber" player who could potentially be traded.
Video Ecco TeamVideo Ecco Team