The Lobster | la spiegazione del finale del film

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) The: ladeldelIldi The(qui la recensione) solleva una serie di domande sulla commedia romantica dark, tra cui se il personaggio di Colin Farrell, David, si sia pugnalato e accecato intenzionalmente o meno. Ilè la storia surreale di un uomo solitario di nome David che si unisce a un servizio di incontri che motiva le persone a trovare l’amore trasformando i single in animali. Dopo essere fuggito dalla struttura, David si unisce a un gruppo di ribelli che lotta contro la necessità di coppie romantiche, ma incontra e si innamora della donna interpretata da Rachel Weisz. Ildi Yorgos Lanthimos culmina con David che fugge ancora una volta da una società oppressiva quando la sua amata viene accecata per essersi innamorata di lui.