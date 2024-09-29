FOTO: Tatum Paxley e Javier Bernal di NXT si sono sposati (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Tatum Paxley e Javier Bernal, stelle di NXT, hanno coronato il loro sogno d’amore. La coppia, che aveva annunciato il fidanzamento nel settembre 2023, si è ufficialmente unita in matrimonio. I due wrestler hanno condiviso su Instagram alcune FOTO del loro giorno speciale. Tra gli invitati, molte star di NXT, tra cui Nikkita Lyons e Lola Vice. Paxley è recentemente apparsa nell’episodio di NXT del 17 settembre, dove ha fatto coppia con Lyra Valkyria sconfiggendo Wendy Choo e Rosemary. Bernal, invece, non combatte dal 4 giugno, quando ha partecipato alle registrazioni di NXT Level Up. In quell’occasione, lui e Drake Morreaux sono stati sconfitti da Duke Hudson e Riley Osborne. Durante il match, Bernal ha subito la frattura di un piede, infortunio che ha richiesto un intervento chirurgico. A luglio, il wrestler ha condiviso un aggiornamento sul suo percorso di recupero. Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
