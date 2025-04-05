Mister Movie | Wolf Man | Data di Uscita in Streaming Trama e Cast del Remake Horror

Universal Pictures ha annunciato la Data di Uscita di Wolf Man su Peacock! Preparati a vedere questo Remake Horror, basato sul classico film del 1941, direttamente in Streaming. Dopo un mese dall'Uscita nelle sale, potrai vivere il terrore comodamente da casa tua a partire dal 18 Aprile. Trama da Urlo: Cosa Aspettarsi da Wolf Man La storia segue Blake, un marito e padre di San Francisco, che eredita la casa d'infanzia nell'Oregon rurale dopo la scomparsa del padre. In crisi con la moglie Charlotte, decide di portare lei e la figlia Ginger nella proprietà. Ma l'arrivo si trasforma in un incubo: attaccati da una creatura, si barricano in casa. Ben presto, Blake inizia a trasformarsi, costringendo Charlotte a scegliere tra il terrore interno e il pericolo esterno. Dietro le Quinte dell'Horror: Regista e Cast Stellare Diretto da Leigh Whannell, già regista de L'Uomo Invisibile, Wolf Man vanta un Cast d'eccezione.

