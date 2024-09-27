TRIBIT will launch its 200W Bluetooth Speaker StormBox Blast 2 in mid-October (Di venerdì 27 settembre 2024) This time, immerse yourself in the music, live for live NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
TRIBIT, a global audio brand, targets the mid-October launch of the upgraded StormBox Blast 2 portable Bluetooth Speaker. Following on from the success of its predecessor, StormBox Blast, the StormBox Blast 2 now has upgraded features including a higher IP67 waterproof rating, Bluetooth 5.4 and a huge 200W output power. Explosive 200W* Output Featuring an 80W subwoofer with diamond reinforcement ribs, dual 45W mid-range drivers, and two 15W silk dome tweeters, the StormBox Blast 2 delivers precise beats and notes. Its 2.1 channel design, powered by two advanced Ti amplifiers, ensures balanced and dynamic sound, while dual large passive radiators enhance the bass for deeper resonance.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
TRIBIT will launch its 200W Bluetooth Speaker StormBox Blast 2 in mid-October - The StormBox Blast 2 also features customizable dynamic lighting for a fantastic light show! The speaker can be synced to the pulse and rhythm of the song playing or users can pick a favorite color in ...
