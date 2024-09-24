True Blood recensione no spoiler della serie HBO sui vampiri

Leggi tutta la notizia su superguidatv

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il 2008 è stato un anno fondamentale per la rappresentazionefigura del vampiro al cinema e nella serialità televisiva. Al cinema usciva con enorme successo di pubblico teen Twilight di Catherine Hardwicke e con Kristen Stewart e Robert Pattinson, mentre HBO proponeva sul piccolo schermo la. Ispirato al ciclo di romanzi di Sookie Stackhouse pubblicato dalla scrittrice Charlaine Harris, questo show televisivo firmato HBO è costituito da ben sette stagioni ed ha avuto vita dal 2008 fino al 2014 (anno di debuttostagione finale). Unache ha capovolto la figura del vampiro sul piccolo schermo e che potete recuperare nella sua interezza, se ancora non l’avete fatto, nel catalogo on demand di Sky e su NOW TV.