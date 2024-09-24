True Blood, recensione (no spoiler) della serie HBO sui vampiri (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Il 2008 è stato un anno fondamentale per la rappresentazione della figura del vampiro al cinema e nella serialità televisiva. Al cinema usciva con enorme successo di pubblico teen Twilight di Catherine Hardwicke e con Kristen Stewart e Robert Pattinson, mentre HBO proponeva sul piccolo schermo la serie True Blood. Ispirato al ciclo di romanzi di Sookie Stackhouse pubblicato dalla scrittrice Charlaine Harris, questo show televisivo firmato HBO è costituito da ben sette stagioni ed ha avuto vita dal 2008 fino al 2014 (anno di debutto della stagione finale). Una serie che ha capovolto la figura del vampiro sul piccolo schermo e che potete recuperare nella sua interezza, se ancora non l’avete fatto, nel catalogo on demand di Sky e su NOW TV.Leggi tutta la notizia su superguidatvNotizie su altre fonti
- EXCLUSIVE! Deepak Dobriyal on Vikrant Massey starrer Netflix’s Sector 36: ‘OTT is a giant leap…’ | Not Just Bollywood - In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost’s , Deepak Dobriyal talks about his role in Netflix’s Sector 36, working with Vikrant Massey and more. firstpost
- Shaun of the Dead, one of the best British films ever, is returning to cinemas this week - Having been released on April 9, 2004, Shaun of the Dead is returning to cinemas this year to celebrate its 20th anniversary. joe.co.uk
- As a 50-something woman, nothing about The Substance rings true - The much-hyped body horror The Substance won Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival, collected a string of five-star reviews (including by our very own Tim Robey) and has tipped Demi Moore for an ... yahoo
Video True BloodVideo True Blood