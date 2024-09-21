Il Manchester City sta aiutando la Fifa per vendere i diritti tv del Mondiale per club (Telegraph) (Di sabato 21 settembre 2024) Chi trasmetterà il nuovo Mondiale per club? È ancora un mistero (come tante altre cose che riguardano la nuova competizione). Intanto il Telegraph scrive che il City, che rischia pure di non giocarlo, si starebbe adoperando con la Fifa per vendere i diritti tv del torneo. Scrive il Telegraph: “Il Manchester City sta lavorando a stretto contatto con la Fifa per vendere il Mondiale per club alle emittenti, nonostante la possibilità di essere escluso dalla competizione della prossima estate per aver violato le regole finanziarie della Premier League.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolistaNotizie su altre fonti
