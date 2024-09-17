David Harbour sul misterioso asterisco di Thunderbolts* e sul suo futuro nel CDU dopo Creatures Commandos

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di martedì 17 settembre 2024)suldie sul suonel CDUSe c’è un attore impegnato nell’universo dei cinecomics quello è. Dal 2021, lo sceriffo di Stranger Things è l’amatissimo Red Guardian del MCU, ruolo che riprenderà in, e a breve esordirà come parte del cast vocale di Creature, progetto animato del nascente DCU di James Gunn e Peter Safran. L’obiettivo di James Gunn per il DC Universe è creare un mondo condiviso che si sviluppi attraverso film, televisione, animazione e videogiochi. Mentre il lancio ufficiale del DCU avverrà con Superman del prossimo anno, Creaturepromette di dare ai fan un assaggio di ciò che verrà dai DC Studios.