David Harbour sul misterioso asterisco di Thunderbolts* e sul suo futuro nel CDU dopo Creatures Commandos Se c'è un attore impegnato nell'universo dei cinecomics quello è David Harbour. Dal 2021, lo sceriffo di Stranger Things è l'amatissimo Red Guardian del MCU, ruolo che riprenderà in Thunderbolts*, e a breve esordirà come parte del cast vocale di Creature Commandos, progetto animato del nascente DCU di James Gunn e Peter Safran. L'obiettivo di James Gunn per il DC Universe è creare un mondo condiviso che si sviluppi attraverso film, televisione, animazione e videogiochi. Mentre il lancio ufficiale del DCU avverrà con Superman del prossimo anno, Creature Commandos promette di dare ai fan un assaggio di ciò che verrà dai DC Studios.
- David Harbour Talks THUNDERBOLTS*'s Mysterious Asterisk And His DCU Future As CREATURE COMMANDOS' Frankenstein - Thunderbolts* star david harbour confirms he knows the meaning behind the movie's mysterious asterisk and sheds new light on James Gunn's possible plans for him as the DCU's Frankenstein. Check it out ... comicbookmovie
