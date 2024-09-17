Arte e Disabilità: alla Dynamo Art Gallery arriva Souls la nuova opera di Jacopo Di Cera. Dal 6 ottobre a Dynamo Camp (Pistoia) (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Resilienza, dedizione, vita: alla Dynamo Art Gallery in occasione del Dynamo Camp 2024 arriva Souls la nuova opera di Jacopo Di Cera Dopo artisti quali Pistoletto, Emilio Isgrò e Masbedo, l’artista italiano Jacopo Di Cera porta alla Dynamo Art Gallery la propria visione, trasformando le ombre dei genitori in Arte: 4 mq di opera fotografica per raccontare vite straordinarie e quotidianità Dal 6 ottobre, Dynamo Art Gallery, Via Ximenes 662, loc. Limestre, 51028 San Marcello Piteglio (PT) Anime, ma anche ombre che prendono forma in un percorso artistico e terapeutico, raggiungendone l’essenza e dando forma a ciò che non si vede, raccontando l’intimità e la vita interiore dei genitori dei ragazzi ospiti di Dynamo Camp di Pistoia: è Souls, opera fotografica dell’artista Jacopo Di Cera, che dal 6 ottobre 2024 sarà esposta nella Dynamo Art Gallery.Leggi tutta la notizia su romadailynewsNotizie su altre fonti
