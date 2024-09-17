Arte e Disabilità | alla Dynamo Art Gallery arriva Souls la nuova opera di Jacopo Di Cera Dal 6 ottobre a Dynamo Camp Pistoia

Leggi tutta la notizia su romadailynews

(Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Resilienza, dedizione, vita:Artin occasione del2024ladiDiDopo artisti quali Pistoletto, Emilio Isgrò e Masbedo, l’artista italianoDiportaArtla propria visione, trasformando le ombre dei genitori in: 4 mq difotografica per raccontare vite straordinarie e quotidianità Dal 6Art, Via Ximenes 662, loc. Limestre, 51028 San Marcello Piteglio (PT) Anime, ma anche ombre che prendono forma in un percorso artistico e terapeutico, raggiungendone l’essenza e dando forma a ciò che non si vede, raccontando l’intimità e la vita interiore dei genitori dei ragazzi ospiti didi: èfotografica dell’artistaDi, che dal 62024 sarà esposta nellaArt