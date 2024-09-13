Starmer:è stato Putin a iniziare guerra (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) 9.10 "La Russia ha iniziato questo conflitto. La Russia ha invaso illegalmente l'Ucraina. La Russia può mettere fine a questo conflitto immediatamente. L'Ucraina ha diritto all'autodifesa". Così il premier britannico Starmer ai cronisti durante il viaggio in Usa per incontrare il presidente, Biden, e dare forse il via libera a Kiev di attaccare la Russia con missili Storm Shadow. Il Regno Unito ha fornito "addestramento e capacità" a Kiev, ma ci sono "discussioni da fare sulla natura di quella capacità", ha aggiunto.Leggi tutta la notizia su servizitelevideo.raiNotizie su altre fonti
- Biden, Starmer to discuss long-range arms for Ukraine - British Prime Minister Keir starmer has arrived in Washington where he will on Friday meet US President Joe Biden to discuss whether to let Kyiv use long-range missiles against russia. france24
- Russia revokes accreditation of six diplomats at Britain’s Moscow embassy - The move was in response to ‘numerous unfriendly steps’ taken by the UK as well as ‘signs of spying and sabotage’, the russian security service said. standard.co.uk
- The US and British leaders will talk about Ukraine's push to ease weapons restrictions - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir starmer are meeting amid an intensified push by Ukraine to loosen restrictions on using weapons provided by the U.S. and Britain to strike ... newsday
Video Starmer statoVideo Starmer stato