Starmer | è stato Putin a iniziare guerra

Leggi tutta la notizia su servizitelevideo.rai

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) 9.10 "La Russia ha iniziato questo conflitto. La Russia ha invaso illegalmente l'Ucraina. La Russia può mettere fine a questo conflitto immediatamente. L'Ucraina ha diritto all'autodifesa". Così il premier britannicoai cronisti durante il viaggio in Usa per incontrare il presidente, Biden, e dare forse il via libera a Kiev di attaccare la Russia con missili Storm Shadow. Il Regno Unito ha fornito "addestramento e capacità" a Kiev, ma ci sono "discussioni da fare sulla natura di quella capacità", ha aggiunto.