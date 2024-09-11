Announcement of ICAIRE's Classification as a UNESCO Category 2 Center at the Global AI Summit (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), announced today the Classification of the International Center for Research and Ethics in Artificial Intelligence (ICAIRE) as a Category 2 (C2) Center under UNESCO's auspices. The Announcement was made during the third edition of the Global AI Summit, held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. The Classification underscores the pivotal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in advancing international and regional cooperation in AI policies, ethics, and research. It also highlights the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), announced today the Classification of the International Center for Research and Ethics in Artificial Intelligence (ICAIRE) as a Category 2 (C2) Center under UNESCO's auspices. The Announcement was made during the third edition of the Global AI Summit, held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. The Classification underscores the pivotal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in advancing international and regional cooperation in AI policies, ethics, and research. It also highlights the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Announcement of ICAIRE's Classification as a UNESCO Category 2 Center at the Global AI Summit - The saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), announced today the classification of ... adnkronos
- SDAIA Launches Initiative to Advance Ethical AI Research and Applications - The saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) today launched a pioneering initiative to advance ethical artificial intelligence research and applications. This major announcement was made on the sidelines o ... adnkronos
- AMAK joins hands with UK firm to advance exploration in Saudi Arabia - On the announcement front, the Capital Market Authority approved the public offering of Jadwa Investment Co. for its “Jadwa saudi Equity Fund II.” Jadwa Investment is a prominent saudi asset ... alkhaleejtoday.co
Video Announcement ICAIREVideo Announcement ICAIRE