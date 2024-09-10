In Slow Horses Gary Oldman è il James Bond sciatto che ci meritiamo nel 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia

(Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Vuoi scommettere su chi sarà il prossimo? É piuttosto noioso, hai ragione. Nella lista non compare il candidato più importante. E perché dovrebbe?inè già. Non in senso letterale, ovviamente. Bensì per il posto che occupa nella nostra psiche, nel cuore, nell'anima e sullo schermo. Lui è quell'uomo. O almeno, è l'equivalente per il. Invece, le opzioni attuali di Oddschecker.com sono abbastanza prevedibili. C'è Aaron Taylor-Johnson a 2/1.Norton a 5/1. Callum Turner e Cillian Murphy a 10/1 e, naturalmente, Gemma Collins: 5000/1.inè la spia anticonformista che incarna tutto ciò che la Gran Bretagna pensa di essere. E ai vecchi tempi, questo era, unsofisticato in abito Savile-Row.