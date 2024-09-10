In Slow Horses, Gary Oldman è il James Bond sciatto che ci meritiamo nel 2024 (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Vuoi scommettere su chi sarà il prossimo James Bond? É piuttosto noioso, hai ragione. Nella lista non compare il candidato più importante. E perché dovrebbe? Gary Oldman in Slow Horses è già James Bond. Non in senso letterale, ovviamente. Bensì per il posto che occupa nella nostra psiche, nel cuore, nell'anima e sullo schermo. Lui è quell'uomo. O almeno, è l'equivalente per il 2024. Invece, le opzioni attuali di Oddschecker.com sono abbastanza prevedibili. C'è Aaron Taylor-Johnson a 2/1. James Norton a 5/1. Callum Turner e Cillian Murphy a 10/1 e, naturalmente, Gemma Collins: 5000/1. Gary Oldman in Slow Horses è la spia anticonformista che incarna tutto ciò che la Gran Bretagna pensa di essere. E ai vecchi tempi, questo era Bond, un Bond sofisticato in abito Savile-Row.Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitaliaNotizie su altre fonti
- The 2024 Emmy Nominations: All Of The Shocks, Snubs And Predicted Winners - As we roll closer to the annual Emmy Awards (2024 will mark its 76th year running) all eyes are currently on the nomination list, and as expected, the snubs, shocks and surprises are all in order. uk.style.yahoo
- Not only can you overcome your weaknesses, but sometimes they even transform into your greatest strength. - When legendary actor james Earl Jones passed away this week at the age of 93, most obituaries understandably focused on his remarkable career. The man was an EGOT winner (having bagged an Emmy, Grammy ... inc
- Yankees Mag: Playing to Win - For most people, the love of baseball is instilled over years, passed down from generation to generation. But for some, that love of the game seems almost innate, something they must have naturally ... mlb
Video Slow HorsesVideo Slow Horses