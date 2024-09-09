Osimhen desiderava il Chelsea, Obi Mikel svela: “Vicinissimi al trasferimento, ecco cosa ha fatto saltare tutto” (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) L’ex centrocampista del Chelsea Obi Mikel svela i retroscena del mancato trasferimento di Victor Osimhen ai Blues. In un’intervista esclusiva con Obionepodcast, John Obi Mikel, ex centrocampista del Chelsea, ha svelato un retroscena alquanto intrigante riguardante il trasferimento di Victor Osimhen, l’attaccante nigeriano che è passato al Galatasaray. Mikel ha rivelato che Osimhen era vicinissimo a unirsi al Chelsea, ma alcuni imprevisti hanno impedito la conclusione dell’affare. “Victor era molto vicino a entrare a far parte del Chelsea,” ha dichiarato Mikel. “Eravamo a un passo dal completare l’affare, ma ci sono stati alcuni piccoli problemi che non siamo riusciti a superare. La visita medica, ad esempio, non è andata come previsto, e quando ci siamo resi conto che era troppo tardi per risolvere tutto, il trasferimento è saltato.Leggi tutta la notizia su napolipiuNotizie su altre fonti
