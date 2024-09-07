Superman | David Corenswet parla degli ostacoli incontrati durante le riprese

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di sabato 7 settembre 2024)leDa quando il reboot del DCU di James Gunn ha ufficialmente terminato leprincipali a luglio, gli aggiornamenti susono stati pochi, ma la starha recentemente partecipato a un Q&A per il podcast Manly Things e ha condiviso alcuni dettagli sulla sua preparazione per interpretare l’Uomo d’Acciaio. L’attore non ha rivelato nulla di particolarmente entusiasmante (tutte le domande relative alla trama sono state ignorate), ma ha rivelato quante calorie ha assunto per aumentare la massa muscolare per interpretare l’Uomo d’Acciaio: “Tra le 4500 e le 5000 al giorno, se tengo il conto”.