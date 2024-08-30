Remarkable Announcement on Significant Fluctuation of the UTime's Share Price (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Dear Investors, Analysts and Media: Recently, UTime Ltd ("UTime") has experienced a period of unusual Share Price volatility in the capital markets. As a responsible company, we understand the concerns of market participants about such situations and believe that it is necessary to provide the public with transparent and formalized information in this regard. First of all, the Board of Directors and management of the Company are highly concerned about the recent unusual volatility in the Share Price. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that all disclosures comply with regulatory requirements and to protect the interests of investors. Currently, the Company is operating normally and there has not been any event affecting the Company's fundamentals.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Dear Investors, Analysts and Media: Recently, UTime Ltd ("UTime") has experienced a period of unusual Share Price volatility in the capital markets. As a responsible company, we understand the concerns of market participants about such situations and believe that it is necessary to provide the public with transparent and formalized information in this regard. First of all, the Board of Directors and management of the Company are highly concerned about the recent unusual volatility in the Share Price. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that all disclosures comply with regulatory requirements and to protect the interests of investors. Currently, the Company is operating normally and there has not been any event affecting the Company's fundamentals.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- La rimonta dei prezzi e dei volumi di vendita del mercato NFT - Finora il 2024 non è stato un grande anno per il mercato degli NFT, ma nelle ultime settimane stiamo assistendo ad una rimonta dei prezzi. cryptonomist.ch
- Borse oggi in diretta | Il Ftse Mib chiude positivo (+0,3%). Sul podio Diasorin, Recordati e Leonardo - Futures statunitensi poco mossi in attesa dei conti del gigante dei chip Nvidia e con gli investitori cauti a causa della difficile situazione geopolitica. L’euro storna sul dollaro. In asta Bot semes ... milanofinanza
- Spending on school kit up 15% - Spending on school books and other supplies has risen by 15% this year, consumer group Codacons said ahead of the start of the school year next month. (ANSA) ... ansa
Video Remarkable AnnouncementVideo Remarkable Announcement