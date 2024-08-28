Committed to Deliver Marvelous Experience to Indonesians, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Complete the World's First Large PS Core Network Consolidation & Transformation (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH), the most preferred digital telco of Indonesia, in cooperation with global ICT solution provider Huawei, has finalized a Large Core Network Consolidation project in Jakarta, to create a milestone for their extensive cooperation and further propel Indosat in the course of the advancement and innovation in mobile communication technologies. With the massive scale of over 100 million users and 26 Core locations across Indonesia, the completion of the Consolidation and transforming to the cloud Core within 14 months is unprecedented. The project significantly improves the Network Experience for Indosat's users across Indonesia, especially those living in rural and remote areas.
Expert Staff to the Minister of Communication and Informatics of the Republic of Indonesia for Social, Economic and Cultural Affairs, Wijaya Kusumawardhana, expressed, "We congratulate Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison for pioneering the first AI Experience Center in Indonesia. Beyond serving as a showcase for the latest AI innovations, the AI Experience Center will also function as a training hub, offering programs to students, public servants, and the broader community on how AI can enhance productivity and create new opportunities.
With the DIOC, we are not just improving network performance; we are redefining the way we serve our customers. In collaboration with Huawei through the managed services and operations center, Indosat completed experience-centric network consolidation and significantly improved network quality and user experience.
