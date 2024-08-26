SEG Solar Inaugurates Houston Module Plant and Rolls Out First Module (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) - Houston, Aug. 9. 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
On August 8, 2024, SEG Solar (SEG), a leading U.S. photovoltaic manufacturer, held a grand opening ceremony for its new PV manufacturing base in Houston, Texas, marking a new chapter in SEG's commitment to U.S. domestic manufacturing. During the ceremony, the First 585W YUKON N series Module rolled off the production line, establishing SEG as one of the First manufacturers to achieve Module production in the United States. The ceremony was attended by nearly 300 guests from government, associations, partners, and major media, including Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bobby Lieb, Chase A. Silman from the Office of Congressman Morgan Luttrell, Lawrence Bell from the Office of Commissioner Tom Ramsey. SEG Founder and COO Jun Zhuge and CEO Jim Wood delivered keynote speeches.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
