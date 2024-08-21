Panasonic Energy has taken a license from CAMX Power to the latest GEMX® platform of cathode active material for lithium-ion batteries (Di mercoledì 21 agosto 2024) LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
CAMX Power LLC (CAMX) and Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. (Panasonic Energy), a Panasonic Group Company, announce that Panasonic Energy has taken a license from CAMX to the latest GEMX® platform of cathode active material for lithium-ion batteries. The GEMX® platform is based on fundamental inventions of CAMX for which more than 30 patents have been granted globally, including the US, EU, Korea, Japan and China. The GEMX inventions, through molecular engineering, place cobalt, aluminum, etc. at the critical places of the cathode particles resulting in the use of less cobalt, yet with greater stability, higher performance and lower cost for all classes of nickel-based cathode materials including high-manganese. Its derivative products have been branded as gNMC®, gNMCA®, gNCA®, and gLNO®.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
