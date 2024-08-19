Kiupi Ltd alerts public to Impersonation Website

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) LONDON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Ltd. () operates as a UK-registered holding company (UK company 09911054). We wish to alert members of theto a, https://.uk/ (the).recently became aware of this, which was impersonating our company. Thewas unconnected withbut was misusing our company name, UK company number, registered office address and other registered details (including directors' names, together with email addresses that did not belong to our directors). No partnership or relationship of any kind exists betweenand the operators of the, despite information on thestating the opposite.is not associated in any way with the. The infringing domain name has been suspended at the request of our legal representatives, and theis no longer active.