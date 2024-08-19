Kiupi Ltd. alerts public to Impersonation Website (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) LONDON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Kiupi Ltd. (Kiupi) operates as a UK-registered holding company (UK company 09911054). We wish to alert members of the public to a Website, https://Kiupi.uk/ (the Website). Kiupi recently became aware of this Website, which was impersonating our company. The Website was unconnected with Kiupi but was misusing our company name, UK company number, registered office address and other registered details (including directors' names, together with email addresses that did not belong to our directors). No partnership or relationship of any kind exists between Kiupi and the operators of the Website, despite information on the Website stating the opposite. Kiupi is not associated in any way with the Website. The infringing domain name has been suspended at the request of our legal representatives, and the Website is no longer active.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
