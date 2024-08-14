NEOM McLaren Extreme E Joins Vantage Markets to Ignite "Reborn" Phase of the "Reborn a Trader" Campaign (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) LONDON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Multi-asset broker Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is proud to announce the "Reborn" Phase of its "Reborn a Trader" Campaign in collaboration with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team. This latest collaboration features two exclusive interviews with NEOM McLaren Extreme E drivers, Mattias Ekström and Cristina Gutierrez, who share their personal stories of how they were "Reborn" into their current career paths, while discussing their challenges and the transformation they experienced. In his interview, Mattias Ekström discusses his transition from road racing to rally racing. "My dream was to be a DTM driver. The dirt and the gravel came later in my life," he explains. Ekström talked about his years of gruelling training on frozen lakes, before he even attempted driving on gravel roads.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Multi-asset broker Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is proud to announce the "Reborn" Phase of its "Reborn a Trader" Campaign in collaboration with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team. This latest collaboration features two exclusive interviews with NEOM McLaren Extreme E drivers, Mattias Ekström and Cristina Gutierrez, who share their personal stories of how they were "Reborn" into their current career paths, while discussing their challenges and the transformation they experienced. In his interview, Mattias Ekström discusses his transition from road racing to rally racing. "My dream was to be a DTM driver. The dirt and the gravel came later in my life," he explains. Ekström talked about his years of gruelling training on frozen lakes, before he even attempted driving on gravel roads.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team Joins Vantage UK for "Reborn a Trader" Brand Campaign - vantagemarkets. uk/ Risk warning: CFDs and Spreadbets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Our goal is to inspire traders with new perspectives, showcase our commitment to excellence, and foster growth within the trading community. prnewswire. com/watch?v=xxKWttNEBZYLogo - https://mma. As part of the challenge, the team collaborated on a tire change, showcasing their ability to rethink strategies and work together. liberoquotidiano
Video NEOM McLarenVideo NEOM McLaren