CGTN | Clean bill of health for Chinese swimmers | over 600 tests zero violations

The swimmers from Team China in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games have been exposed to a plethora of anti-doping tests, and no violations have been found, despite accusations circulating in some media outlets. The fact is that Chinese swimmers are the most tested athletes for the pool in Paris. The total number of tests on the Chinese swimming team has exceeded 600 since January 2024, with each swimmer having been tested approximately 21 times, while their major rivals have been tested on average four to six times, according to official statistics from World Aquatics released on July 23. World Aquatics is the international federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for administering international competitions in water sports.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
