"Innovation Awards 2024 Nomination at Automechanika Frankfurt: Breakthroughs and Future of THINKCAR Tech" (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) ESCHBORN, Germany, July 26, 2024
On July 18, 2024, the international expert jury of the Innovation Awards 2024 Nomination at Automechanika Frankfurt held a meeting. After strict evaluation, from 153 entries, THINKTOOL 399 in the field of AI&Digitalisation and THINKTOOL CE EVD in the field of E-Mobility&Innovative Drive Technologies were nominated for the Innovation award. This is a strong proof of their innovative achievements in automotive intelligent diagnosis Technology. On 10 September 2024, the winners of the Innovation Awards will be announced at the official ceremony at 5 p.m. in Saal Harmonie of the Congress Center Frankfurt. The two nominated products will presented in an area specially designed for the Innovation Awards in Hall 3.0.
Digital Innovation Days 2024 - S. Didays 2024 aspira a entrare di diritto nel dibattito offrendo alla platea una visione olistica e di senso rispetto all''innovazione orientata al bene comune. Sponsorship, partnership e collaborazioni Tra gli sponsor già confermati Tik Tok, Ipsos, Bayer, Decathlon, The Fool, Inflead e molti altri. G. "L'innovazione – spiega Stefano Saladino, CMO di Digital Innovation Days – acquisisce un valore reale se contribuisce a migliorare la qualità della vita delle persone e delle comunità.
Innovazione e competenze digitali – L'Italia nel limbo secondo l'European Innovation Scoreboard 2024 - (Adnkronos) – L'"European Innovation Scoreboard" (EIS), pubblicato annualmente dal 2001, fornisce una valutazione comparativa delle performance di ricerca e innovazione (R&I) degli Stati membri dell'UE, dei paesi europei limitrofi e di alcuni paesi terzi (concorrenti globali).
Innovazione e competenze digitali – L'Italia nel limbo secondo l'European Innovation Scoreboard 2024 - Il rapporto della Commissione Europea […]. L'EIS svela che gli Stati membri stanno progredendo a ritmi diversi nelle loro performance di innovazione L'"European Innovation Scoreboard" (EIS), pubblicato annualmente dal 2001, fornisce una valutazione comparativa delle performance di ricerca e innovazione (R&I) degli Stati membri dell'UE, dei paesi europei limitrofi e di alcuni paesi terzi (concorrenti globali).
