Innovation Awards 2024 Nomination at Automechanika Frankfurt | Breakthroughs and Future of THINKCAR Tech

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) ESCHBORN, Germany, July 26,/PRNewswire/On July 18,, the international expert jury of theatheld a meeting. After strict evaluation, from 153 entries, THINKTOOL 399 in the field of AI&Digitalisation and THINKTOOL CE EVD in the field of E-Mobility&Innovative Drivenologies were nominated for theaward. This is a strong proof of their innovative achievements in automotive intelligent diagnosisnology. On 10 September, the winners of thewill be announced at the official ceremony at 5 p.m. in Saal Harmonie of the Congress Center. The two nominated products will presented in an area specially designed for thein Hall 3.0.