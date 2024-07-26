Il capitano del Chelsea James spera che i colloqui con Fernandez possano sradicare la tensione nella squadra

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) 2024-07-26 09:08:14 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: Reeceammette che la controversia razziale che minaccia di compromettere l’inizio della stagione delè una “situazione davvero difficile”, mache ifaccia a faccia li aiuteranno ad “andare avanti”. La pubblicazione di un video sui social media da parte di Enzopoco dopo la vittoria dell’Argentina sulla ColombiaCoppa America del 14 luglio ha acceso la questione, in quanto metteva in discussione le origini dei giocatori neri e meticci della Francia. Nonostante le sue scuse, sia la FIFA che ilhanno avviato delle indagini, la prima in seguito a una denuncia della Federazione calcistica francese.