Il capitano del Chelsea James spera che i colloqui con Fernandez possano sradicare la tensione nella squadra (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) 2024-07-26 09:08:14 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: Reece James ammette che la controversia razziale che minaccia di compromettere l’inizio della stagione del Chelsea è una “situazione davvero difficile”, ma spera che i colloqui faccia a faccia li aiuteranno ad “andare avanti”. La pubblicazione di un video sui social media da parte di Enzo Fernandez poco dopo la vittoria dell’Argentina sulla Colombia nella Coppa America del 14 luglio ha acceso la questione, in quanto metteva in discussione le origini dei giocatori neri e meticci della Francia. Nonostante le sue scuse, sia la FIFA che il Chelsea hanno avviato delle indagini, la prima in seguito a una denuncia della Federazione calcistica francese.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea situation is not "quite clear" - despite Enzo Maresca's comments - But the new chelsea manager’s attempts to brush the outrage aside ... about having no bad intentions and it will all be fine. At least Reece james was a touch more realistic. “He (Fernandez) has not ... mirror.co.uk
- Chelsea star reveals how squad will handle return of Enzo Fernandez after racism scandal - chelsea star Noni Madueke doesn’t envisage Enzo Fernandez’s imminent return to the squad to cause significant unrest. Fernandez has been at the centre of a racism row this month after he posted a ... metro.co.uk
- “Help the team” – Reece James honest admission on his new position in midfield | OneFootball - chelsea captain Reece james has been speaking on playing in a new position in midfield for chelsea this season under new head coach Enzo Maresca. We saw it on Thursday morning when chelsea drew 2-2 ... onefootball
Video capitano delVideo capitano del