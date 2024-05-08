Fonte : dday di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024

Addio a iPad 9 Il tablet classico di Apple abbondona le scene lasciando un regalo agli utenti

Addio iPad

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dday©

Addio a iPad 9. Il “tablet classico” di Apple abbondona le scene lasciando un regalo agli utenti (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) È quello con la “classica forma del tablet Apple”. Aveva l’uscita jack e la porta Lightning. La fascia economica ora è presieduta solo da iPad 10 che per l’occasione ha modificato il suo prezzo di vendita....
Leggi tutta la notizia su dday
Notizie su altre fonti: ipad tablet

M4 è il cavallo di Troia per portare MacOS su iPad Pro 2024 - M4 è il cavallo di Troia per portare MacOS su ipad Pro 2024 - Il nuovo chipset M4 potrebbe rappresentare molto più di un semplice aggiornamento hardware in casa ipad. Ecco perché.

Good riddance to the iPad Home button – now Apple’s tablet finally fulfils its original vision - Good riddance to the ipad Home button – now Apple’s tablet finally fulfils its original vision - Anyway, the original ipad really did feel like the future. Much like the iPhone, it was designed to effectively ‘become’ the app you were running. And because it had a much la ...

Apple launches divisive new iPad - it's different to those before it - Apple launches divisive new ipad - it's different to those before it - Apple has launched new ipads during its 'Let Loose' event on Tuesday The new ipad Air is the largest yet and the ipad Pro is faster than any other tablet READ MORE: What was predicted for Apple's 'Let ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Addio iPad
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.