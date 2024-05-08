Addio a iPad 9 Il tablet classico di Apple abbondona le scene lasciando un regalo agli utenti

- iPad Air 2024 : due nuovi formati per un tablet ancora più versatile
I nuovi iPad Air 2024 sono disponibili in due formati: 11 pollici e 13 pollici. Dotati di chip M2, display Liquid Retina e fotocamere potenti Apple ha svelato i nuovi iPad Air durante l’evento “Let Loose”, segnando un passo importante per questa ...
- Apple - anche iPadOS nel mirino della Commissione europea : monopolio illegale su smartphone e tablet
La Commissione europea ha designato Apple come gatekeeper anche per iPadOS, accusando l'azienda di monopolio illegale su smartphone e tablet
- L’Unione Europea ha reso l'iPad un tablet ancora migliore : iPadOS deve adeguarsi al Digital Market Act
Quando L’Unione Europea aveva definito le piattaforme “gatekeeper” aveva aperto una indagine su iPadOS per capire se potesse rientrare nel gruppo. Oggi la decisione: iPadOS è un “gatekeeper” e Apple deve adeguarsi. ... Leggi tutto
M4 è il cavallo di Troia per portare MacOS su iPad Pro 2024 - M4 è il cavallo di Troia per portare MacOS su ipad Pro 2024 - Il nuovo chipset M4 potrebbe rappresentare molto più di un semplice aggiornamento hardware in casa ipad. Ecco perché.
Good riddance to the iPad Home button – now Apple’s tablet finally fulfils its original vision - Good riddance to the ipad Home button – now Apple’s tablet finally fulfils its original vision - Anyway, the original ipad really did feel like the future. Much like the iPhone, it was designed to effectively ‘become’ the app you were running. And because it had a much la ...
Apple launches divisive new iPad - it's different to those before it - Apple launches divisive new ipad - it's different to those before it - Apple has launched new ipads during its 'Let Loose' event on Tuesday The new ipad Air is the largest yet and the ipad Pro is faster than any other tablet READ MORE: What was predicted for Apple's 'Let ...