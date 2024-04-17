Pruitt Taylor Vince nel ruolo di Jonathan Kent nel film “Superman” di James Gunn

Pruitt Taylor

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a mistermovie©

Fonte : mistermovie
Pruitt Taylor Vince nel ruolo di Jonathan Kent nel film “Superman” di James Gunn (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Pruitt Taylor Vince è stato scelto per interpretare il ruolo del padre adottivo di Clark Kent/Superman, Jonathan Kent, nel prossimo filmSuperman” diretto da James Gunn e attualmente in fase di riprese presso la Warner Bros. Pictures. Secondo fonti riportate da The Wrap, l’attore veterano darà vita al personaggio che insieme a sua moglie Martha accoglie il giovane supereroe quando arriva sulla Terra da bambino. Il veterano attore caratterista si unisce al cast del nuovo adattamento del supereroe di Warner Bros. Pictures Jonathan e Martha Kent, interpretati ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie

Notizie Correlate

  • Pruitt Taylor

    Warner Bros/DC ha scelto l’attore che interpreterà Jonathan Kent nel film Superman diretto da James Gunn: il ruolo del padre adottivo del supereroe andrà a Pruitt Taylor Vince. Taylor Vince seguirà ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Pruitt Taylor

    L'attore Pruitt Taylor Vince ha ottenuto il ruolo di Jonathan Kent, padre adottivo di Clark, nel film diretto da James Gunn. Nel cast di Superman, il film diretto da James Gunn tratto dai fumetti ... (movieplayer)

  • Pruitt Taylor

    L'attore Pruitt Taylor Vince sembra abbia ottenuto il ruolo di Jonathan Kent, padre adottivo di Clark, nel film diretto da James Gunn. Nel cast di Superman, il film diretto da James Gunn tratto dai ... (movieplayer)

Superman: Pruitt Taylor Vince sarà Jonathan Kent nel film DC Studios – Lo Spazio Bianco

Superman, annunciato l'attore che interpreterà Jonathan Kent - Finalmente è stato svelato il nome dell'attore che interpreterà il padre umano di Superman, Jonathan Kent: ecco di chi si tratta.cinema.everyeye

James Gunn’s Superman Adds Pruitt Taylor Vince As Jonathan Kent - Superman, which is serving as Gunn's big screen kick off to his DC Studios, already features David Corenswet as Clark/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela ...msn

'The Mentalist' Actor Pruitt Taylor Vince Lands Major Role in 'Superman: Legacy' - Next up for Taylor Vince is a series regular role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, opposite Natalie Portman. The actor has also appeared on Stranger Things, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD ...popculture

Video di Tendenza
Video Pruitt Taylor
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.