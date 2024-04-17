Pruitt Taylor Vince nel ruolo di Jonathan Kent nel film “Superman” di James Gunn

Superman, annunciato l'attore che interpreterà Jonathan Kent - Finalmente è stato svelato il nome dell'attore che interpreterà il padre umano di Superman, Jonathan Kent: ecco di chi si tratta.cinema.everyeye

James Gunn’s Superman Adds Pruitt Taylor Vince As Jonathan Kent - Superman, which is serving as Gunn's big screen kick off to his DC Studios, already features David Corenswet as Clark/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela ...msn

'The Mentalist' Actor Pruitt Taylor Vince Lands Major Role in 'Superman: Legacy' - Next up for Taylor Vince is a series regular role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, opposite Natalie Portman. The actor has also appeared on Stranger Things, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD ...popculture