CCI Launches the COTTON USA Mill Performance Index™ at ITMA 2023 | A Groundbreaking Mill Benchmarking Tool that Proves U S Cotton' s Superiority

CCI Launches

CCI Launches the COTTON USA Mill Performance Index™ at ITMA 2023, A Groundbreaking Mill Benchmarking Tool that Proves U.S. Cotton's Superiority (Di giovedì 8 giugno 2023) MILAN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 An essential new Benchmarking Tool for spinning Mills Launches today at ITMA 2023 that allows Mills to evaluate their Performance vis-à-vis others and definitively show the positive impact of U.S. Cotton: the Cotton USA Mill Performance Index™. "The Benchmarking capability of this Tool from Cotton Council International (CCI) has the potential to transform a Mill's Performance," said CCI Executive ...
