Man on the Moon, recensione del film con Jim Carrey (Di sabato 1 aprile 2023) MovieMag.it - Recensioni film e Serie TV - Recensioni film Serie TV e News: Cinema Magazine ,Netflix, Prime Video e Disney Plus, streaming, trailer, curiosità, capolavori e cult movie. “Man on the Moon” è un film del 1999, con protagonista Jim Carrey e diretto da Miloš Forman. Il cast prevede la partecipazione di Danny DeVito, Courtney Love e Paul Giamatti. Vincitore dell’orso d’argento al festival di Berlino per la miglior regia, è diventato con il tempo una delle pellicole più conosciute dell’autore cecoslovacco, naturalizzato
