The Division Resurgence | la Closed Beta disponibile da oggi in Europa

Leggi su screenworld

(Di giovedì 8 dicembre 2022) Ladi Theè finalmenteda, Giovedì 8 dicembre 2022, per tutti i giocatori residenti in. Inoltre vi ricordiamo che recentemente è stato altresì condiviso un nuovo trailer del gioco che illustra particolari retroscena e condivide alcuni filmati -di gioco- del prossimo sparatutto mobile di Ubisoft. Nonostante il fatto che The2 non sia riuscito a soddisfare le aspettative finanziarie di Ubisoft, lo sviluppatore ed editore francese è desideroso di espandere ulteriormente la serie concentrandosi su esperienze free-to-play. Mentre TheHeartland è già in fase di sviluppo come spin-off free-to-play della serie per PC e console, è in fase di sviluppo ...