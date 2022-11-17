PAC-MAN WORLD RE-PAC - DLCAnitta si unisce a The SimsUbisoft e Riot Games - progetto Zero Harm in CommsA$AP Rocky x Need for Speed UnboundPICO: offerte del Black Friday 2022Resident Evil 4 VR sarà incluso in Meta Quest 2Predator League 2022 by MediaWorld Tech VillageRUNNER PRENDE I MEZZI PUBBLICI PER TERMINARE LA MARATONA, BANDITO A ...Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak l'aggiornamento 3 arriva il 24 novembreTUTTI IN CAMPO INSIEME A TOPOLINOUltime Blog

Geoscientists promote Open Science for resourcing the future generation: the DDE Open Science Forum (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) PARIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Open Science Forum, co-organised by UNESCO, IUGS, IYBSSD and DDE, was held on November 9, 2022, at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. At this Forum, DDE was officially Global launched. This Forum arises in support of the first anniversary of UNESCO Recommendation on Open Science approved, at the 60th anniversary of IUGS and DDE's global launch and triggered constructive discussions on both the benefits and opportunity of Open Science in the broad multi-stakeholder network among experts from governments and international organizations to promote holistic, inclusive approaches to ...
Geoscientists promote Open Science for resourcing the future generation: the DDE Open Science Forum

The core concept of DDE is to provide global public service of geo-science and technology through close collaboration among geoscientists the world over by co-building and sharing data and information ...
