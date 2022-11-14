GGE announces the appointment of a CEO of its US Subsidiary to lead the effort to explore green energy sector

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) HANZHONG, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) ("GGE" or the "Company"), today announcedof Mr. Junaid Ali as CEO of its wholly ownedGiant LLC to spearhead itstosection in the U.S. Mr. Junaid Ali has decades of experience in the development of multi-million dollarprojects ranging from power utilityto oil and gas business in four different continents. He started his career with Cummins (NYSE:CMI) as a project engineer and ultimately became a project manager in their power generation business from 2006 to 2011. He then joined APRin 2011 as a senor project manager and moved up to be a project ...