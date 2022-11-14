The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriverà a dicembre su nuova generazioneXiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLTrust Trezo: il set eco-friendly e super silenziosoTutto sulla Stagione 1 di Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 e DMZNVIDIA lancia la GeForce RTX 4080Proscenic anticipa il Black Friday e rivela le nuove offerte Tiziano Ferro in lacrime : Da piccolo venivo sempre preso in giroUltime Blog

GGE announces the appointment of a CEO of its US Subsidiary to lead the effort to explore green energy sector (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) HANZHONG, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) ("GGE" or the "Company"), today announced appointment of Mr. Junaid Ali as CEO of its wholly owned Subsidiary green Giant LLC to spearhead its effort to explore green energy section in the U.S. Mr. Junaid Ali has decades of experience in the development of multi-million dollar energy projects ranging from power utility sector to oil and gas business in four different continents. He started his career with Cummins (NYSE:CMI) as a project engineer and ultimately became a project manager in their power generation business from 2006 to 2011. He then joined APR energy in 2011 as a senor project manager and moved up to be a project ...
