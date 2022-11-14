GGE announces the appointment of a CEO of its US Subsidiary to lead the effort to explore green energy sector (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) HANZHONG, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) ("GGE" or the "Company"), today announced appointment of Mr. Junaid Ali as CEO of its wholly owned Subsidiary green Giant LLC to spearhead its effort to explore green energy section in the U.S. Mr. Junaid Ali has decades of experience in the development of multi-million dollar energy projects ranging from power utility sector to oil and gas business in four different continents. He started his career with Cummins (NYSE:CMI) as a project engineer and ultimately became a project manager in their power generation business from 2006 to 2011. He then joined APR energy in 2011 as a senor project manager and moved up to be a project ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) ("GGE" or the "Company"), today announced appointment of Mr. Junaid Ali as CEO of its wholly owned Subsidiary green Giant LLC to spearhead its effort to explore green energy section in the U.S. Mr. Junaid Ali has decades of experience in the development of multi-million dollar energy projects ranging from power utility sector to oil and gas business in four different continents. He started his career with Cummins (NYSE:CMI) as a project engineer and ultimately became a project manager in their power generation business from 2006 to 2011. He then joined APR energy in 2011 as a senor project manager and moved up to be a project ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GGE announces the appointment of a CEO of its US Subsidiary to lead the effort to explore green energy sectorHANZHONG, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) ("GGE" or the "Company"), today announced appointment of Mr. Junaid Ali as CEO of its wholly owned subsidiary Green Giant LLC to ...
Green Giant Ltd: GGE announces the appointment of a CEO of its US Subsidiary to lead the effort to explore green energy sectorGreen Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) ("GGE" or the "Company"), today announced appointment of Mr. Junaid Ali as CEO of its wholly owned subsidiary Green ...
GGE announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GGE announces