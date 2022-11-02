Volocopter Raises Additional USD 182 million in Second Signing of Series E Financing Round (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) BRUCHSAL, Germany, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), has raised an Additional USD 182 million in the Second Signing of its Series E funding Round. NEOM – the Red Sea's smart, cognitive region project – and GLy Capital Management of Hong Kong have joined Volocopter's diverse investor base. This will carry the company beyond the certification of its electric passenger aircraft, the VoloCity air taxi. Sustainable mobility is a tremendous challenge facing today's world. Volocopter offers a suite of fully electric aircraft for urban missions. Crucially, Volocopter's holistic UAM ecosystem approach connects all key global market players as it strives to get the industry off the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), has raised an Additional USD 182 million in the Second Signing of its Series E funding Round. NEOM – the Red Sea's smart, cognitive region project – and GLy Capital Management of Hong Kong have joined Volocopter's diverse investor base. This will carry the company beyond the certification of its electric passenger aircraft, the VoloCity air taxi. Sustainable mobility is a tremendous challenge facing today's world. Volocopter offers a suite of fully electric aircraft for urban missions. Crucially, Volocopter's holistic UAM ecosystem approach connects all key global market players as it strives to get the industry off the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Volocopter Raises Additional USD 182 million in Second Signing of Series E Financing Round...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934049/Volocopter_VoloCity.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/volocopter - raises - additional - usd - 182 - million - in - second - ...
Volocopter Raises Additional USD 182 million in Second Signing of Series E Financing Round...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934049/Volocopter_VoloCity.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/volocopter - raises - additional - usd - 182 - million - in - second - ... Come collegare Instagram a TikTok – Padovanews Padova News
Volocopter Raises Additional USD 182 million in Second Signing of Series E Financing RoundBRUCHSAL, Germany, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), has raised an additional USD 182 million in the ...
Volocopter RaisesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Volocopter Raises