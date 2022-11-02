OLIMPIADI PARIGI 2024: C'E' BISOGNO DI 45.000 VOLONTARI, VUOI ...God of War Ragnarök: come i genitori possono immedesimarsi nel giocoApex Legends: Eclipse ora disponibile + trailer del Battle PassNeed for Speed Unbound - nuovi dettagli sulla Palace EditionFIFA 23 - gli aggiornamenti della Coppa del Mondo 2022 in arrivoNHL 23 vola insieme ai contenuti in-game dei Mighty Ducks di AdidasPer Marcell Jacobs e la staffetta azzurra arrivano brutte notizieLUCCA COMICS & GAMES - Il programma del 1 novembreYu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS: distribuite 77.7 miliardi di carteWRC GENERATIONS - NUOVA MODALITÀ CAMPIONATO IN ARRIVOUltime Blog

Volocopter Raises Additional USD 182 million in Second Signing of Series E Financing Round (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) BRUCHSAL, Germany, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), has raised an Additional USD 182 million in the Second Signing of its Series E funding Round. NEOM – the Red Sea's smart, cognitive region project – and GLy Capital Management of Hong Kong have joined Volocopter's diverse investor base. This will carry the company beyond the certification of its electric passenger aircraft, the VoloCity air taxi. Sustainable mobility is a tremendous challenge facing today's world. Volocopter offers a suite of fully electric aircraft for urban missions. Crucially, Volocopter's holistic UAM ecosystem approach connects all key global market players as it strives to get the industry off the ...
BRUCHSAL, Germany, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), has raised an additional USD 182 million in the ...
