BeyonCa | A New Age of Super Premium Smart EVs

BeyonCa: A New Age of Super Premium Smart EVs (Di lunedì 31 ottobre 2022) BEIJING, MUNICH and SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Premium Smart electric vehicle (EV) maker BeyonCa announced its global debut on October 30, showcasing the BeyonCa Gran Turismo Opus 1, a creation made possible by the company's unique position and capabilities. Comprising an elite team of car industry veterans, as well as technology experts from consumer electronics and Internet companies, BeyonCa will set the standard for a Super-Premium EV. BeyonCa will transcend the mindset of today's automotive industry through its ecosystem of use cases and solutions offered in, around and beyond the car. Supported by an AI-based Smart cockpit that monitors the user's health status in real time, and the world's first in-cabin cloud ...
