BATTERSEA POWER STATION OPENS TO THE PUBLIC FOR THE FIRST TIME TODAY (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Nearly forty years after the lights were switched off, BATTERSEA POWER STATION OPENS TODAY, Friday 14th October, marking the FIRST TIME the PUBLIC can explore this architectural masterpiece and enjoy the FIRST of its unique shops, bars, restaurants and leisure venues. Electric Boulevard, a new pedestrianised high street running between Gehry Partners' Prospect Place and Foster + Partners' BATTERSEA Roof Gardens to the riverside neighbourhood's Zone 1 London Underground STATION, also OPENS TODAY. Dato' Jagan Sabapathy, Chairman of BATTERSEA Project Holding Company, said:"The opening of BATTERSEA ...
Venerdì riapre la Battersea Power station a LondraDopo una sfarzosa ma discussa ristrutturazione, la famosa Battersea Power Station di Londra riaprirà venerdì, per la prima volta dopo quasi 40 anni, ...
√ Pink Floyd, ritorno alla Battersea Power Station (45 anni dopo)Quarantacinque anni dopo l'uscita di quel disco, i Pink Floyd "tornano" - si fa per dire - alla Battersea Power Station, l'ex centrale termoelettrica a carbone situata a Battersea, Londra, sulla riva ...
Battersea Power Station London apertura al pubblicoLeggi Il fascino delle architetture industriali è tale che molti progetti di rigenerazione urbana si svolgono attorno a questi simboli di un passato anche non ...
L’iconica Battersea Power Station di Londra riapre dopo 40 anniDopo quarant’anni (e dopo essere finita sulla copertina di un lp dei Pink Floyd) la Battersea Power Station apre come hub multifunzionale, con residenze, negozi, ristoranti, il nuovo Apple Campus e in ...
