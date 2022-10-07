Need for Speed Unbound: Trailer, Uscita, Edizioni e tanti dettagli (Di venerdì 7 ottobre 2022) EA annuncia ufficialmente Need for Speed Unbound, svelando Trailer, Uscita, Edizioni e tanti dettagli che vi riportiamo a seguire. tanti dettagli per Need for Speed Unbound I giocatori scoprono il mondo di Lakeshore quando una rapina in un negozio di auto di famiglia divide due amici e costringe un pilota alle prime armi ad un viaggio per vincere l’ultima gara su strada e recuperare l’auto di inestimabile valore che gli è stata rubata Il mondo è la tela di ogni giocatore: I graffiti prendono vita in un nuovo stile artistico mentre i giocatori attraversano la città equipaggiati con un nuovissimo kit di effetti visivi e sonori ad alta energia, come il Burst ...Leggi su gamerbrain
